Ahead of Lunar New Year, Midland gave sales reps a red packet containing HK$500 for every transaction – both rentals and sales – achieved in the primary and secondary market. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s two biggest property agents Midland and Centaline to reward sales reps with ‘lai see’ to drive Lunar New Year revenues
- From now until February 14, Midland Realty will reward agents with HK$2,000 for every flat they sell, and half that amount for each one they manage to lease
- A huge windfall of HK$90,000 will come the way of any Centaline rep who manages to sell a new property worth more than HK$50 million
Topic | Hong Kong property
