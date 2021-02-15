Property investments in Portugal reached €646.7 million (US$783.8 million) in 2020, a decline of 11 per cent from €742 million in 2019. Photo: Bloomberg Property investments in Portugal reached €646.7 million (US$783.8 million) in 2020, a decline of 11 per cent from €742 million in 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Portugal Golden Visa: Hong Kong buyers likely to take advantage of property investment extension in Lisbon, Porto

  • Portugal has extended its Golden Visa scheme to include investment homes in Lisbon and Porto from July 2021 to January 2022
  • The extension comes after the government had sought to disqualify home purchases in the two main cities and the resort region of Algarve to cool down prices

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 9:00am, 15 Feb, 2021

