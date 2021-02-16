Overall transactions, including residential and non-residential properties, are expected to jump by about 10 per cent in the Year of the Ox. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong housing deals to rise in Year of the Ox, after downbeat Year of the Rat: analysts
- Overall property transactions in Year of the Rat were lower than the last two Years of the Rat, according to Ricacorp data
- Vaccines will be effective in Year of the Ox, leading to market recovery and belated jump in both transaction volumes and prices, Ricacorp’s Derek Chan says
Topic | Hong Kong property
