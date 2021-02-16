Overall transactions, including residential and non-residential properties, are expected to jump by about 10 per cent in the Year of the Ox. Photo: Winson Wong Overall transactions, including residential and non-residential properties, are expected to jump by about 10 per cent in the Year of the Ox. Photo: Winson Wong
Business

Hong Kong housing deals to rise in Year of the Ox, after downbeat Year of the Rat: analysts

  • Overall property transactions in Year of the Rat were lower than the last two Years of the Rat, according to Ricacorp data
  • Vaccines will be effective in Year of the Ox, leading to market recovery and belated jump in both transaction volumes and prices, Ricacorp’s Derek Chan says

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:30am, 16 Feb, 2021

