The five-bedroom flat sold on Monday is 21 Borrett Road’s biggest apartment. Photo: May Tse
Flat worth US$59.3 million at CK Asset’s Mid-Levels luxury project sets Asia price record
- The 3,378 sq ft flat’s price at HK$136,000 per square foot breaks record held by Mount Nicholson flats
- Investors are paying record prices for luxury properties because supply for such properties is low, but Hong Kong has a lot of capital, says Centaline’s Raymond Li
