The five-bedroom flat sold on Monday is 21 Borrett Road’s biggest apartment. Photo: May Tse The five-bedroom flat sold on Monday is 21 Borrett Road’s biggest apartment. Photo: May Tse
Flat worth US$59.3 million at CK Asset’s Mid-Levels luxury project sets Asia price record

  • The 3,378 sq ft flat’s price at HK$136,000 per square foot breaks record held by Mount Nicholson flats
  • Investors are paying record prices for luxury properties because supply for such properties is low, but Hong Kong has a lot of capital, says Centaline’s Raymond Li

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 6:45pm, 16 Feb, 2021

