Buyers line up for Skypoint Royale developed by Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) in the sales office at Mira Place One, Tsim Sha Tsui on February 20, 2021. Photo: Dickson Lee Buyers line up for Skypoint Royale developed by Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) in the sales office at Mira Place One, Tsim Sha Tsui on February 20, 2021. Photo: Dickson Lee
Buyers line up for Skypoint Royale developed by Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) in the sales office at Mira Place One, Tsim Sha Tsui on February 20, 2021. Photo: Dickson Lee
Business

Hong Kong’s real estate bull run gives Year of the Ox a galloping start as homebuyers return to city’s first sales weekend

  • Hong Kong Ferry Holdings and Empire Group sold 75 of 128 flats on offer at Skypoint Royale as of 3.30pm, agents said
  • Chevalier International Holdings and the Urban Renewal Authority sold 8 of 42 flats on offer at the Sablier project, which consisted mostly of leftover flats

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 6:01pm, 20 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Buyers line up for Skypoint Royale developed by Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) in the sales office at Mira Place One, Tsim Sha Tsui on February 20, 2021. Photo: Dickson Lee Buyers line up for Skypoint Royale developed by Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) in the sales office at Mira Place One, Tsim Sha Tsui on February 20, 2021. Photo: Dickson Lee
Buyers line up for Skypoint Royale developed by Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) in the sales office at Mira Place One, Tsim Sha Tsui on February 20, 2021. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE