Buyers line up for Skypoint Royale developed by Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) in the sales office at Mira Place One, Tsim Sha Tsui on February 20, 2021. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s real estate bull run gives Year of the Ox a galloping start as homebuyers return to city’s first sales weekend
- Hong Kong Ferry Holdings and Empire Group sold 75 of 128 flats on offer at Skypoint Royale as of 3.30pm, agents said
- Chevalier International Holdings and the Urban Renewal Authority sold 8 of 42 flats on offer at the Sablier project, which consisted mostly of leftover flats
Topic | Hong Kong property
Buyers line up for Skypoint Royale developed by Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) in the sales office at Mira Place One, Tsim Sha Tsui on February 20, 2021. Photo: Dickson Lee