Property tycoon Pan Sutong, pictured here in 2017, has suffered a dramatic fall from grace. Photo: Kenneth Chan
Fallen Hong Kong tycoon Pan Sutong sued by Li Ka-shing’s CK Asset for ‘breaching first-refusal agreement’ on luxury residential site in Ho Man Tin
- A unit of Hong Kong’s second-biggest developer filed a writ to the High Court against Pan and his Gold Brilliant Investment for allegedly violating an agreement signed in September
- The dispute comes after property group Great Eagle announced it had entered into a tentative agreement to receive the development rights allegedly promised to CK Asset
Topic | Hong Kong property
Property tycoon Pan Sutong, pictured here in 2017, has suffered a dramatic fall from grace. Photo: Kenneth Chan