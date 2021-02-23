A copy of the British National (Overseas) passport arranged in Hong Kong. UK developers are hoping to capitalise on an expected influx of Hongkongers. Photo: Bloomberg
Desperate UK developers offer ‘red packet’ promotions of zero stamp duty, discounts, and free furniture to entice Hongkongers looking to relocate
- Home builders in London took advantage of Lunar New Year to see if the Chinese tradition of ‘lai see’ would bring them a much-needed change of fortune
- The financial sweeteners on offer included steep discounts for buyers of multiple units, full payment of stamp duty and free furniture
