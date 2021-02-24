Supply of residential plots in Hong Kong’s urban areas has virtually dried up. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong developers’ acquisition of old buildings seen rising amid a drop in supply of urban residential plots
- Small developers priced out of multibillion government land tenders are likely to step up acquisitions of old dilapidated buildings in the city’s urban areas
- More than 30 residential buildings over 50 years old in urban area are due for redevelopment
Topic | Hong Kong property
Supply of residential plots in Hong Kong’s urban areas has virtually dried up. Photo: Winson Wong