Supply of residential plots in Hong Kong’s urban areas has virtually dried up. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong developers’ acquisition of old buildings seen rising amid a drop in supply of urban residential plots

  • Small developers priced out of multibillion government land tenders are likely to step up acquisitions of old dilapidated buildings in the city’s urban areas
  • More than 30 residential buildings over 50 years old in urban area are due for redevelopment

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 7:41am, 24 Feb, 2021

