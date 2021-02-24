Residential towers are seen in Shenzhen, the wealthiest city in southern Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters Residential towers are seen in Shenzhen, the wealthiest city in southern Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
Residential towers are seen in Shenzhen, the wealthiest city in southern Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
Bad news for Shenzhen housing speculators as officials steer home prices below market levels

  • Shenzhen recorded a 48.4 per cent jump in prices over the past two years in February, outpacing gains in major Chinese cities
  • Some banks are said to have adopted the city’s reference prices for lived-in homes, potentially squeezing mortgage loan valuations and chilling demand

Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 10:28am, 24 Feb, 2021

