The pickup in second-hand home prices points to a more positive outlook for the world’s most expensive real estate market. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s January lived-in home prices rise, reversing three months of decline as property buyers return to the market
- The price index for lived-in property rose by 0.13 per cent to 380 in January, the first monthly increase since September, according to data provided by the Rating and Valuation Department
- Smaller flats were more popular among buyers, with the price index rising 1.2 per cent last month from December. The index for bigger apartments eased by 0.2 per cent
Topic | Hong Kong property
