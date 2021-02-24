The pickup in second-hand home prices points to a more positive outlook for the world’s most expensive real estate market. Photo: Felix Wong The pickup in second-hand home prices points to a more positive outlook for the world’s most expensive real estate market. Photo: Felix Wong
The pickup in second-hand home prices points to a more positive outlook for the world’s most expensive real estate market. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s January lived-in home prices rise, reversing three months of decline as property buyers return to the market

  • The price index for lived-in property rose by 0.13 per cent to 380 in January, the first monthly increase since September, according to data provided by the Rating and Valuation Department
  • Smaller flats were more popular among buyers, with the price index rising 1.2 per cent last month from December. The index for bigger apartments eased by 0.2 per cent

Sandy Li
Updated: 5:23pm, 24 Feb, 2021

