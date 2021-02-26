Exterior of Four Seasons Hotel in Central. Photo: David Wong
Outlook for major Hong Kong developers still gloomy as Covid-19 travel restrictions batter hotel, shopping mall businesses
- Sun Hung Kai Properties, Hysan Development and Sino Land see profits at their hotel and shopping centre businesses tumble as travel restrictions keep visitors at bay
- Analysts and industry executives see little relief on the horizon with no signs of borders being reopened any time soon
Topic | Sun Hung Kai Properties
