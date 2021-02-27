Times Square, Causeway Bay, one of Hong Kong’s most popular shopping zones. Photo: Robert Ng Times Square, Causeway Bay, one of Hong Kong’s most popular shopping zones. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong’s retail sector to rebound with coronavirus vaccine, says New World Development

  • Retail sales likely to surge by double digits in the second half of the year, New World’s chief executive predicts
  • The imminent roll-out of vaccines and a HK$5,000 electronic consumption voucher for residents in the budget will help boost local consumption, said Adrian Cheng

Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 7:50am, 27 Feb, 2021

Times Square, Causeway Bay, one of Hong Kong’s most popular shopping zones. Photo: Robert Ng
