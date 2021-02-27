Property buyers queueing up for 88 flats at the Grande Monaco development in Kai Tak by Wheelock Properties, at its sales office in The Gateway, Tsim Sha Tsui on February 27, 2021. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s homebuyers return to snap up Wheelock’s Grande Monaco flats at the former airport site in Kowloon
- Wheelock sold 80 flats out of 88 offered at Grande Monaco at the former Kai Tak airport site at 8pm, with about 10 buyers bidding for every apartment
- Sales agents expect to sell between 80 and 90 per cent of the units by the day’s end
Topic | Hong Kong property
Property buyers queueing up for 88 flats at the Grande Monaco development in Kai Tak by Wheelock Properties, at its sales office in The Gateway, Tsim Sha Tsui on February 27, 2021. Photo: Edmond So