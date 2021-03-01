The Horizon Suite Hotel in Ma On Shan. Photo: Google Map
Hong Kong hotel operators mull converting their properties to residential buildings as home prices defy the economic downturn
- The applications for conversion of the Horizon Suite Hotel in Ma On Shan, and the Novotel Nathan Road Kowloon to residential use were approved by the Town Planning Board on Friday
- This will add more than 1,000 new flats as home seekers regain confidence in anticipation that the Covid-19 vaccination will help revive the economy
Topic | Hong Kong property
