The office building is in the City of London financial district. Photo: Reuters
Consortium of Wing Tai Properties, brother of former Hong Kong chief executive Tung Chee-hwa and Macau casino operator Francis Lui buys office building in London for US$359 million
- The consortium formed by Wing Tai Properties, the brother of Tung Chee-hwa and Macau casino operator Francis Lui Yiu-tung has agreed to buy an office building at 66 Shoe Lane
- All the office space in the 11-storey building at 66 Shoe Lane, formerly known as Athene Place, is leased to Deloitte or its affiliates until September 2035
Topic | International Property
