The office building is in the City of London financial district. Photo: Reuters The office building is in the City of London financial district. Photo: Reuters
The office building is in the City of London financial district. Photo: Reuters
Business

Consortium of Wing Tai Properties, brother of former Hong Kong chief executive Tung Chee-hwa and Macau casino operator Francis Lui buys office building in London for US$359 million

  • The consortium formed by Wing Tai Properties, the brother of Tung Chee-hwa and Macau casino operator Francis Lui Yiu-tung has agreed to buy an office building at 66 Shoe Lane
  • All the office space in the 11-storey building at 66 Shoe Lane, formerly known as Athene Place, is leased to Deloitte or its affiliates until September 2035

Topic |   International Property
Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 11:29pm, 28 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The office building is in the City of London financial district. Photo: Reuters The office building is in the City of London financial district. Photo: Reuters
The office building is in the City of London financial district. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE