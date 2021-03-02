Covid-19 has disrupted all industries, and real estate is no exception. Trends such as e-commerce, flexible working and wellness have been accelerated, end-user preferences shifted, and supply and demand norms affected – both positively and negatively – depending on asset type. Office vacancy rates in Hong Kong increased to 8.9 per cent by the end of 2020, with rental rates reducing by 18.9 per cent. While we have seen the pendulum of power swing between landlords and tenants in the past, this time Covid-19 has moved the goalposts from a real estate perspective. The office of the future will need to evolve faster than in previous cycles, if it is to align with the shift in occupier preferences. An overall net increase in working from home is certain to feature in the new normal for office workers and this is most likely to result in the need for improved space utilisation, and an associated effect on the amount and type of space corporate occupiers will be looking for upon lease expiry. Flexibility of space and lease arrangements will be key. According to JLL research, over the next three years, with significant new supply coming into the market, rental rates will continue to decline followed by a moderate recovery. These new buildings are being designed to much higher levels of performance in terms of technology, sustainability and wellness, including contactless entry, vertical transport and washroom facilities together with improved indoor air quality and cleaning regimes. They will also provide significantly improved amenities such as flex spaces, event spaces, green areas and restaurants, all of which will attract tenants from older buildings. How office tenants and landlords should respond to Covid-19 disruption Going forward, as organisations make decisions about the choice of real estate for their businesses and their employees, buildings that do not meet these new expectations will decline in popularity and so too will their comparative value. Indeed, we have already started to see a flight to quality from both occupiers and investors. As a result, in the short to medium term we expect to see a divergence in asset values between premium buildings that do meet occupiers’ changed needs, and the rest of the market. We also expect to see tenants from growth industries such as technology, wellness, pharmaceuticals and sustainability working with Chinese firms taking up more space in the city. These firms have different requirements compared with tenants from more traditional industries. Why are Chinese technology firms making a beeline for TST offices? This of course has significant implications for existing buildings that have not been significantly upgraded recently to meet the post Covid-19 needs and expectations of occupiers. Given that more than 50 per cent of grade A and grade B office buildings in Hong Kong were built over 20 years ago, we estimate at least 100 buildings are in need of significant upgrading to remain relevant and attractive to their tenants. Clearly, a do-nothing approach is likely to result in a relative reduction in asset value over the short to medium term, even in a market like Hong Kong. The solution to this challenge is a well-planned and effectively implemented asset enhancement strategy that will attract and retain tenants, reduce operating costs and lower carbon omissions, which are notoriously high in real estate. The key steps for successful asset enhancement are: 1. Demand Analysis – Estimate qualitatively and quantitively future demand and value drivers 2. Asset Performance – Evaluate the performance of existing buildings across a range of physical and financial factors 3. Gap Analysis – Compare performance with both nearby existing market-leading buildings and new buildings coming on to the market in the next few years. Identify and quantify the gaps 4. Design – Develop an appropriate and cost-effective design solution that will close performance gaps and deliver a positive return on investment 5. Implementation – Prepare an appropriate phasing plan. Procure and implement works efficiently and effectively to avoid disturbance to existing tenants 6. Leasing – Market the enhanced building and maximise improved leasing opportunities 7. Operations – Operate and maintain the building to a standard that enhances the tenant experience and improves efficiency Hong Kong’s ‘Ginza-style’ towers half empty as pandemic kills off bars, cafes In our opinion, a solution that works for private developers and landlords can also be applied to the government’s extensive property portfolio. Such improvements in space utilisation and efficiency to optimise assets and the portfolio as a whole would inevitably result in surplus space that could be handed over for alternative uses, such as health clinics, adult training centres, space for start-ups and SMEs, and even subsidised housing. Andrew Macpherson is the executive director and head of asset development at JLL in Asia-Pacific