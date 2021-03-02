Office buildings in Hong Kong’s Admiralty and Central districts. Photo: K Y Cheng Office buildings in Hong Kong’s Admiralty and Central districts. Photo: K Y Cheng
Andrew Macpherson
Concrete Analysis by Andrew Macpherson

More than 100 office buildings in Hong Kong need significant upgrades. Here’s why

  • In the post Covid-19 era, offices will need to evolve faster than in previous cycles, if they are to align with a shift in occupier preferences
  • Expect to see a divergence in asset values between premium buildings that do meet occupiers’ changed needs, and the rest of the market

Updated: 12:12pm, 2 Mar, 2021

Andrew Macpherson is executive director and head of asset development at JLL in Asia Pacific.