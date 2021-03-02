Workers on a construction site in Borikhamxay Province, Laos, August 19, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Laos tipped to be the ‘next Cambodia’ as relaxed rules for foreign homebuyers can make it a property investment hotspot
- Amended laws allowing foreigners a leasehold of up to 50 year may spur demand from countries like mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan and Korea
- The legislation also opens the possibility for foreign companies to develop property projects, but ambiguities and risk remain
Topic | Laos
Workers on a construction site in Borikhamxay Province, Laos, August 19, 2020. Photo: Xinhua