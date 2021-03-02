Workers on a construction site in Borikhamxay Province, Laos, August 19, 2020. Photo: Xinhua Workers on a construction site in Borikhamxay Province, Laos, August 19, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Workers on a construction site in Borikhamxay Province, Laos, August 19, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Laos
Business

Laos tipped to be the ‘next Cambodia’ as relaxed rules for foreign homebuyers can make it a property investment hotspot

  • Amended laws allowing foreigners a leasehold of up to 50 year may spur demand from countries like mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan and Korea
  • The legislation also opens the possibility for foreign companies to develop property projects, but ambiguities and risk remain

Topic |   Laos
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 1:30pm, 2 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers on a construction site in Borikhamxay Province, Laos, August 19, 2020. Photo: Xinhua Workers on a construction site in Borikhamxay Province, Laos, August 19, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Workers on a construction site in Borikhamxay Province, Laos, August 19, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE