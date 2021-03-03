Property tax is seen as a stable source of revenue for governments and can be used to stem asset bubbles. Photo: Reuters
Property investors on alert as governments impose wealth taxes, plan more levies on market to replenish stimulus coffers
- Countries from Argentina to South Korea and Canada have raised taxes or are mulling new ones to refill coffers to fund more stimulus spending
- Real estate or wealth tax is one way to refill state reserves depleted by spending to overcome Covid-19 impact, Knight Frank says
Topic | International Property
