Ho Man Tin MTR subway station at the Ho Man Tin district in Kowloon on November 17, 2016. Photo: Dickson Lee. Ho Man Tin MTR subway station at the Ho Man Tin district in Kowloon on November 17, 2016. Photo: Dickson Lee.
Business

Pan Sutong transfers right to develop in Ho Man Tin district to Great Eagle as embattled Hong Kong tycoon gets second bailout

  • Pan Sutong’s Goldin Properties Holdings reached a novation agreement to transfer its right to develop Ho Man Tin Station Package One parcel to Great Eagle Group of the Lo family, said MTR Corporation
  • Great Eagle paid a HK$1 billion (US$129 million) refundable deposit to MTR, according to a separate filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li
Updated: 5:30pm, 2 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
