Ho Man Tin MTR subway station at the Ho Man Tin district in Kowloon on November 17, 2016. Photo: Dickson Lee.
Pan Sutong transfers right to develop in Ho Man Tin district to Great Eagle as embattled Hong Kong tycoon gets second bailout
- Pan Sutong’s Goldin Properties Holdings reached a novation agreement to transfer its right to develop Ho Man Tin Station Package One parcel to Great Eagle Group of the Lo family, said MTR Corporation
- Great Eagle paid a HK$1 billion (US$129 million) refundable deposit to MTR, according to a separate filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange
