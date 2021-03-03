There are seven homes at 11 Plantation Road, each measuring 6,000 to 10,000 sq ft, with commanding views of the mountains and Victoria Harbour. Photo: Handout There are seven homes at 11 Plantation Road, each measuring 6,000 to 10,000 sq ft, with commanding views of the mountains and Victoria Harbour. Photo: Handout
There are seven homes at 11 Plantation Road, each measuring 6,000 to 10,000 sq ft, with commanding views of the mountains and Victoria Harbour. Photo: Handout
Business

Luxury flat in Hong Kong’s exclusive The Peak district is leased for US$2 million a year

  • The rent for House No 1 at 11 Plantation Road is between 20 and 26 per cent more than some other houses on the same road
  • Activity in Hong Kong’s luxury residential market has picked up of late

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy LiPearl Liu
Sandy Li and Pearl Liu

Updated: 11:20am, 3 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
There are seven homes at 11 Plantation Road, each measuring 6,000 to 10,000 sq ft, with commanding views of the mountains and Victoria Harbour. Photo: Handout There are seven homes at 11 Plantation Road, each measuring 6,000 to 10,000 sq ft, with commanding views of the mountains and Victoria Harbour. Photo: Handout
There are seven homes at 11 Plantation Road, each measuring 6,000 to 10,000 sq ft, with commanding views of the mountains and Victoria Harbour. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE