China Evergrande plans to build a HK$4 billion Versailles-like mansion on wetland near Hong Kong’s border with Shenzhen

  • China Evergrande has converted a 2.4 million sq ft plot near the Mai Po Wetlands in Yuen Long
  • 268 two- and three-storey villas to occupy the plot, according to documents submitted to the Town Planning Board

Pearl LiuSandy Li
Pearl Liu and Sandy Li

Updated: 10:17am, 4 Mar, 2021

