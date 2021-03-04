China Evergrande Group’s plan for a HK$4 billion mansion likened to the Palace of Versailles in Yuen Long, near Hong Kong’s border with Shenzhen. Photo: Handout
China Evergrande plans to build a HK$4 billion Versailles-like mansion on wetland near Hong Kong’s border with Shenzhen
- China Evergrande has converted a 2.4 million sq ft plot near the Mai Po Wetlands in Yuen Long
- 268 two- and three-storey villas to occupy the plot, according to documents submitted to the Town Planning Board
Topic | Hong Kong property
China Evergrande Group’s plan for a HK$4 billion mansion likened to the Palace of Versailles in Yuen Long, near Hong Kong’s border with Shenzhen. Photo: Handout