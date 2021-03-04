View of 21, 23 and 25 (L) Borrett Road, Magazine Gap Road and Peak Road at the Mid-levels on June 5, 2011.
Mystery owner of Asia’s priciest apartment at Hong Kong’s Mid-Levels is revealed to be a buyer with a name spelt in pinyin
- Yin Xi was stated as the buyer of Flat 1 on the 23rd floor of 21 Borrett Road, according to Land Registry documents
- The buyer is the director of five closely held companies, according to the Cyber Search Centre of the Integrated Companies Registry Information System
Topic | Millionaires and billionaires
