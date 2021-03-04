The approval paves the way for the Nasdaq-listed company to launch a secondary listing in Hong Kong as soon as this month. Photo: Sun Yeung The approval paves the way for the Nasdaq-listed company to launch a secondary listing in Hong Kong as soon as this month. Photo: Sun Yeung
Baidu
Business

Baidu gets go-ahead for secondary listing on Hong Kong stock exchange

  • Chinese search-engine giant is reportedly seeking to raise as much as US$3.5 billion
  • Companies listing in Hong Kong have raised US$9.6 billion in IPO proceeds in the first two months of 2021, the highest amount ever to start a year

Georgina LeeChad Bray
Georgina Lee and Chad Bray

Updated: 11:31pm, 4 Mar, 2021

