Buyers queueing for CK Asset's Sea to Sky property project at the developer’s sales office at the Metropolis in Hung Hom on March 6, 2021. Photo: Dickson Lee
Property projects at two locations get mixed reception as Hong Kong’s homebuyers pick their way through leftover inventory
- At Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O, CK Asset Holdings sold 117 of the 159 flats at the Sea to Sky project developed with MTR Corporation
- Across the city in Tuen Mun, buyers continued to shun China Evergrande Group’s Emerald Bay project, with the developer selling 13 of the 269 flats left over from their October 2019 launch
Hong Kong property
