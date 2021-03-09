View of residential buildings near Prince Edward, in Mong Kok district. Photo: Martin Chan View of residential buildings near Prince Edward, in Mong Kok district. Photo: Martin Chan
View of residential buildings near Prince Edward, in Mong Kok district. Photo: Martin Chan
Chiu Kam-kuen
Concrete Analysis by Chiu Kam-kuen

Hong Kong must intervene as home ownership among city’s youth slips beyond their reach

  • Hong Kong is the world’s least affordable housing market for the 11th consecutive year in Demographia survey
  • More starter home projects must be set up to assist young families to buy homes by increasing land supply

Updated: 12:46pm, 9 Mar, 2021

International Director and Chief Executive of Greater China at Cushman & Wakefield