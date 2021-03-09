Many previous studies have investigated the relationship between urbanisation and house prices, which has given rise to heated debate among academics. As corroborated by Demographia’s International Housing Affordability survey for 2021, Hong Kong remained the world’s least affordable housing market for the 11th consecutive year. Since the early 1980s, the Hong Kong government has continued to release land for development of new towns to cope with the increasing housing demand led by unrelenting population growth. The massive development of public and subsidised housing has helped support lower-income families that cannot afford to buy private homes. Today, the city’s economic prosperity and education level have generally been greatly improved, providing enormous opportunities for the residents. Having said that, a major challenge presented by such rapid development is the degradation of the quality of life, especially for young adults, whose chances of moving up in society are tapering. The youth are also concerned by the consequences of social stratification and class rigidity, which further deteriorates housing affordability. For young adults, one of their major aspirations in life is to acquire their own homes. However, with income growth constantly lagging behind increase in the general house price , this aspiration is slowly slipping out of reach. The mortgage stress test , which banks use to assess whether mortgage payments can be met when interest rate increases, is considered to be one of the most challenging and insurmountable obstacles in a youth’s home purchase plan. Furthermore, the substantial down payment is, in most cases, entirely unaffordable. For those who can find necessary funds to meet the upfront payment, the large outgoing often creates an additional financial burden for future mortgage payments or other financial commitments. Given the current house price trends and to settle the large deposit payment, most young property buyers either seek financial support from their families or are required to live a frugal life. In February, the Rating and Valuation Department’s review showed that 20,888 private domestic flats were completed in 2020, which met the annual completion target of 20,854 housing units last year. Despite this, the current housing supply is still considered inadequate compared to the average annual completion of 30,000 units in the 1990s. In addition, according to the findings from a local research institution, the emergence of nano flats in recent years accounted for 13 per cent of the private housing supply in 2019. This is a worrying trend considering that only tiny living spaces can be afforded by the younger generation. To specifically support young adults looking to take their first step on the property ladder, it has been suggested that a new financial assistance scheme and/or preferential mortgage plans should be provided. However, measures such as these can actually serve as a double-edged sword in practice. In 2019, the Urban Renewal Authority initiated the “starter homes” scheme to boost home ownership in the city. Aside from thresholds placed on the income and total wealth of applicants, owners are required to hold their homes for a minimum of five years before considering a sale or subletting. On top of this, owners are required to pay a land premium to the freeholder before being able to dispose of their homes. There is particular controversy surrounding the addition of an age limit being imposed on applicants of the subsidised housing scheme. These housing policies might therefore be ineffective in addressing the problem. The ultimate fundamental cause of skyrocketing property prices is inadequate supply of residential units. Considering the above, it is clear that the government should enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of current land rezoning practices to increase land and housing supply. Taking reference from similar practices deployed in the United Kingdom, specific terms and conditions could be clearly stated in land use restrictions and minimum affordable housing allocations assigned to development leases, to prioritise the development of affordable housing. More starter home projects could be established in new development areas to assist young families to buy homes through increasing land supply. Chiu Kam-Kuen is international director and chief executive for Greater China at Cushman & Wakefield