The UK is Hong Kong investors’ favourite investment destination, and that trend could persist in 2021. Photo: Handout
Chinese investors target London office property as market correction, vaccine roll-out underpin latest deal in 2021
- The UK was Hong Kong investors’ most favoured destination in seven of the past 10 years, according to Real Capital Analytics
- A consortium led by Wing Tai Properties bought an 11-storey building formerly known as Athene Place, adding to momentum from late 2020 deals
