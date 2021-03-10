Artist’s impression of the New Central Harbourfront Site 3. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Hong Kong’s harbourfront in Central could be on par with Sydney with the right blend of cafes, arts and cultural attractions, says designer
- Atkins’ Hong Kong design studio has come up with a vision to create a world-class, vibrant and accessible harbourfront in Central
- ‘Site 3’, the plot next to IFC, is believed to be the most expensive site in Hong Kong, estimated to be worth HK$40 billion (US$5.16 billion) to HK$60 billion
Topic | Hong Kong property
