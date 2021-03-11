The No.5 nuclear power unit in Fuqing, in China’s southeastern Fujian Province. China will develop nuclear power ‘actively’ in an ‘orderly manner’, Premier Li Keqiang said last week during the National People’s Congress. Photo: Xinhua The No.5 nuclear power unit in Fuqing, in China’s southeastern Fujian Province. China will develop nuclear power ‘actively’ in an ‘orderly manner’, Premier Li Keqiang said last week during the National People’s Congress. Photo: Xinhua
The No.5 nuclear power unit in Fuqing, in China’s southeastern Fujian Province. China will develop nuclear power ‘actively’ in an ‘orderly manner’, Premier Li Keqiang said last week during the National People’s Congress. Photo: Xinhua
Business

‘Crazy’ US-China cooperation on nuclear energy key to tackling climate change, forum hears on Fukushima anniversary

  • US has great potential for innovation in nuclear power, but need for it is greatest in places like China, says Columbia University’s James Hansen
  • China’s nuclear power projects pipeline is the world’s largest

Topic |   China’s climate change battle
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 5:00pm, 11 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The No.5 nuclear power unit in Fuqing, in China’s southeastern Fujian Province. China will develop nuclear power ‘actively’ in an ‘orderly manner’, Premier Li Keqiang said last week during the National People’s Congress. Photo: Xinhua The No.5 nuclear power unit in Fuqing, in China’s southeastern Fujian Province. China will develop nuclear power ‘actively’ in an ‘orderly manner’, Premier Li Keqiang said last week during the National People’s Congress. Photo: Xinhua
The No.5 nuclear power unit in Fuqing, in China’s southeastern Fujian Province. China will develop nuclear power ‘actively’ in an ‘orderly manner’, Premier Li Keqiang said last week during the National People’s Congress. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE