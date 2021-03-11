The No.5 nuclear power unit in Fuqing, in China’s southeastern Fujian Province. China will develop nuclear power ‘actively’ in an ‘orderly manner’, Premier Li Keqiang said last week during the National People’s Congress. Photo: Xinhua
‘Crazy’ US-China cooperation on nuclear energy key to tackling climate change, forum hears on Fukushima anniversary
- US has great potential for innovation in nuclear power, but need for it is greatest in places like China, says Columbia University’s James Hansen
- China’s nuclear power projects pipeline is the world’s largest
Topic | China’s climate change battle
The No.5 nuclear power unit in Fuqing, in China’s southeastern Fujian Province. China will develop nuclear power ‘actively’ in an ‘orderly manner’, Premier Li Keqiang said last week during the National People’s Congress. Photo: Xinhua