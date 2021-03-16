Anne Mae Koo is the director of Sage Properties, which focuses on commercial and industrial assets in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Daughter of Hong Kong’s ‘queen of serviced apartments’ brings luxury to Tuen Mun with launch of 99Commons industrial building for creatives
- 99Commons, a trendy and stylish 18-floor industrial building, took four years to complete and cost more than HK$1 billion
- Anna Mae Koo, who has launched 99Commons, is the daughter of Vivien Chan, Hong Kong’s ‘queen of serviced apartments’
