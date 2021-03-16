The Aberdeen by Dash Living, which is being converted from The Aberdeen by Ovolo. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Start-up Dash Living helps Hong Kong hotels switch to monthly leases, ride out pandemic slump
- Firm did not have third-party hotel partners before Covid-19, and has grown pretty quickly over the last three months, head of marketing says
- Start-up manages and operates more than 1,300 units that include co-living homes, serviced apartments and hotel rooms in Hong Kong and Singapore
