People sit in the sunshine beside the River Thames in London on July 3, 2020. Photo: AFP
Hongkongers face April 1 countdown on UK property tax as housing market sees powerful rebound
- While a surcharge on foreign purchases will kick in on April 1, buyers can still take advantage of certain stamp duty extension until June 30, JLL estimates
- Average UK house price rose in December by the most since October 2014 to the highest on record, official statistics show
Topic | Hong Kong property
People sit in the sunshine beside the River Thames in London on July 3, 2020. Photo: AFP