People sit in the sunshine beside the River Thames in London on July 3, 2020. Photo: AFP People sit in the sunshine beside the River Thames in London on July 3, 2020. Photo: AFP
People sit in the sunshine beside the River Thames in London on July 3, 2020. Photo: AFP
Business

Hongkongers face April 1 countdown on UK property tax as housing market sees powerful rebound

  • While a surcharge on foreign purchases will kick in on April 1, buyers can still take advantage of certain stamp duty extension until June 30, JLL estimates
  • Average UK house price rose in December by the most since October 2014 to the highest on record, official statistics show

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 7:56am, 17 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People sit in the sunshine beside the River Thames in London on July 3, 2020. Photo: AFP People sit in the sunshine beside the River Thames in London on July 3, 2020. Photo: AFP
People sit in the sunshine beside the River Thames in London on July 3, 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE