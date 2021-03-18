Passenger jets are parked at the Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou. Photo: Reuters
For Foshan’s new airport to thrive, it must set itself apart from other hubs in the Greater Bay Area, analysts say
- Beijing recently approved a proposal to build a new aviation hub in Foshan city in the Greater Bay Area
- The new hub is expected to provide a boost to less developed cities in the bay area, but a clear strategy is needed to avoid uneven competition, analysts say
Topic | Greater Bay Area
