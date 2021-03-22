Sun Hung Kai Properties won the tender for the plot of land on top of the West Kowloon high-speed rail station for HK$42.2 billion in November 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Sun Hung Kai Properties to amend West Kowloon plan after Town Planning Board says there is room for improvement
- SHKP failed to ‘demonstrate that there are outstanding planning or design merits to justify the proposed relaxation of building height restrictions’
- SHKP says it will improve the project’s plan as per the Town Planning Board’s wishes, with particular focus on reducing building height and use of open space
Topic | Hong Kong property
