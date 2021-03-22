A view of Shenzhen. NWD is bullish about the Greater Bay Area development zone because Beijing wants to develop it into a new financial and business hub to rival San Francisco and Tokyo. Photo: Xinhua A view of Shenzhen. NWD is bullish about the Greater Bay Area development zone because Beijing wants to develop it into a new financial and business hub to rival San Francisco and Tokyo. Photo: Xinhua
New World Development expects investments in China – particularly Greater Bay Area – to deliver double-digit growth, Adrian Cheng says

  • The company’s investment in the development zone is the largest among its Hong Kong peers
  • Contract sales will see double-digit growth, rental portfolio will see 25 per cent to 30 per cent growth, Cheng says

Sandy Li
Updated: 5:29pm, 22 Mar, 2021

