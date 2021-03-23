Vietnam is set to host Marriott International’s largest branded residences. Photo: Handout Vietnam is set to host Marriott International’s largest branded residences. Photo: Handout
Vietnam to host Marriott’s largest branded residence project as investors bet on Southeast Asian nation’s stellar growth

  • The Grand Marina, Saigon, developed by Vietnam’s Masterise Homes, will feature 4,500 ultra-luxury flats, making it Marriott’s largest branded residence project
  • Of the 420 branded residence projects in 2019, Marriott International operated 100 properties across 25 countries

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 11:00am, 23 Mar, 2021

