Vietnam is set to host Marriott International’s largest branded residences. Photo: Handout
Vietnam to host Marriott’s largest branded residence project as investors bet on Southeast Asian nation’s stellar growth
- The Grand Marina, Saigon, developed by Vietnam’s Masterise Homes, will feature 4,500 ultra-luxury flats, making it Marriott’s largest branded residence project
- Of the 420 branded residence projects in 2019, Marriott International operated 100 properties across 25 countries
Topic | Vietnam
Vietnam is set to host Marriott International’s largest branded residences. Photo: Handout