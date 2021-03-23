Wong Chin-yee, the general manager of Pokfulam Development, poses with architect Jackson Wong’s original 1950s blueprint of The Cove at 4 Headland Road. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Executives of Chinese companies, flush with stock market gains, eye Hong Kong’s ritziest addresses
- Executives picking up slack from reduced expat compensation packages, says Pokfulam Development’s Chin-yee Wong
- The city has recorded several big deals in the luxury residential market recently, despite rising unemployment
