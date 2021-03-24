The Wanda Mall commercial complex covered with giant portraits of movie stars on its facade at the group’s film production hub in Qingdao, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Dalian Wanda to restructure assets after withdrawing troubled Shanghai IPO plan for property arm
- Dalian Wanda Commercial Management has decided to withdraw its A-share listing plan in Shanghai after a five-year wait without progress
- The group aims to restructure its assets and hopes to seek another listing at home or abroad ‘as soon as possible’
Topic | Hong Kong Stock Exchange
