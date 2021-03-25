US burger chain Five Guys opened its first Hong Kong outlet in Wan Chai in 2018. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
exclusive | Five Guys to move into cosmetics retailer Sa Sa’s space on Russell Street as landlord drops rent by more than half
- The US burger chain will pay HK$670,000 a month for 6,700 sq ft of space on the first floor of Emperor Watch and Jewellery Centre, 58 per cent less than Sa Sa
- Five Guys will be the first fast food restaurant on Russell Street since McDonald’s left in 2013
Topic | Hong Kong property
