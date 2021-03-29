Hong Kong’s 0.9 per cent increase in lived-in home prices in February was the biggest rise in nine months. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s February lived-in house prices rise to seven-month high as investors bet on sustained buying momentum
- The price index for lived-in homes rose 0.9 per cent to 384.5 in February, the highest since July, Rating and Valuation Department data shows
- Homes ranging from 1,077 sq ft to 1,721 sq ft saw the biggest increase in prices at 2.4 per cent
Topic | Hong Kong property
