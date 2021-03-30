Chinese investors are showing a keen interest in Tel Aviv’s property market. Photo: Xinhua
Mainland property buyers eye Tel Aviv amid Israel’s flourishing trade ties with China and Gulf peace deals
- The expansion of trade and business relations with China is helping drive interest in Israeli real estate as Chinese firms deploy executives to Tel Aviv
- Investors anticipate an uplift in property values as Arab states start to look for mansions and penthouses in Tel Aviv to house diplomatic missions, staff
