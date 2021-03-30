Aerial view taken from Hung Shui Kiu towards Northeast direction towards Ping Shan where the liber research community identified the largest brownfield cluster in the New Territories, on March 15, 2018. Photo: Roy Issa
Can tradeable land rights be the solution to Hong Kong’s housing crisis? These two legal researchers think so
- The idea involves two steps: first, the government allocates 50 square feet of land as transferable development rights (TDRs) to every permanent resident
- Secondly, the tradeable TDRs can be pooled by real estate developers into lots that can support the construction of residential property
