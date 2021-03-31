Several luxury brands have closed their outlets or moved to smaller shops in Russell Street because of deteriorating market conditions. Photo: Dickson Lee
Stuck with 20,000 sq ft of prime space on Russell Street, Hong Kong landlord splits it into smaller chunks to find tenants
- The owner of 20,000 sq ft of space in Plaza 2000 is partitioning the ground floor into four units, the smallest of which is 148 sq ft
- The landlord is asking for HK$310,000 per month, or HK$61 per sq ft, for a 5,042 sq ft space on the second floor, the lowest since the early 2000s, sources say
Topic | Hong Kong property
