A general view of Tower 535 along Jaffe Road, in Causeway Bay on March 31, 2021. Photo: Martin Chan
WeWork will shut eight floors of co-working space in Causeway Bay, shrinking its Hong Kong footprint by half as social distancing, work-from-home arrangements crimp demand
- WeWork will give up 90,000 square feet of space over eight floors at Tower 535 at Jaffe Road in Causeway Bay, according to people familiar with the matter
- The company may incur a penalty for breaking its lease, which ends in 2025, people said
Topic | Hong Kong property
