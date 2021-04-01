Property prices in Shenzhen have risen for 19 consecutive months, Centaline’s Greater Bay Area home price index shows. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus pandemic sapped Hong Kong buyers’ appetite for Greater Bay Area houses as investment fell 40 per cent last year
- Hongkongers spent some 30.9 billion yuan (US$4.7 billion) on new homes in the bay area, 40 per cent lower than the previous year, Centaline data shows
- Property transactions will rise by 25 per cent to 200,000 deals this year once cross-border travel resumes, Centaline’s Andy Lee says
