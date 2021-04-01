Apple is making considerable efforts to become a carbon neutral company. Photo: AP Photo Apple is making considerable efforts to become a carbon neutral company. Photo: AP Photo
Apple’s carbon-neutral goal gathers pace as it brings 2GW of renewable energy online in China

  • The switch to green energy will help to avoid emissions of 4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually in China, the company says
  • Some 15 Chinese suppliers have joined Apple’s clean energy programme since July, moving their production to 100 per cent renewable energy

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:30pm, 1 Apr, 2021

