Buyers lining up at the sales office of Sino Group’s development Grand Victoria in Tai Kok Tsui on March 13. Photo: Edmond So
Easter weekend property sales fall flat in Hong Kong as buyers wait for new project launches
- A streak of sell-out weekends ended on Sunday when three developers managed to sell only a fraction of 148 flats on offer
- It is difficult to attract new buyers ‘as most are waiting for big new projects to debut next month,’ said Sammy Po of Midland Realty
Topic | Hong Kong property
