Easter weekend property sales fall flat in Hong Kong as buyers wait for new project launches

  • A streak of sell-out weekends ended on Sunday when three developers managed to sell only a fraction of 148 flats on offer
  • It is difficult to attract new buyers ‘as most are waiting for big new projects to debut next month,’ said Sammy Po of Midland Realty

Pearl Liu
Updated: 6:36pm, 4 Apr, 2021

Buyers lining up at the sales office of Sino Group’s development Grand Victoria in Tai Kok Tsui on March 13. Photo: Edmond So
