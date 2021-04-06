An aerial view of Hong Kong’s Central District. Photo: Winson Wong An aerial view of Hong Kong’s Central District. Photo: Winson Wong
An aerial view of Hong Kong’s Central District. Photo: Winson Wong
Martin Wong
Opinion

Opinion

Concrete Analysis by Martin Wong

Why Hong Kong property market continues to entice investors despite yield compression

  • Despite yield compression, limited new supply of high-quality real estate in Hong Kong has helped entrench the city’s assets as a safe haven
  • The HK$9.845 billion deal for Cityplaza One in Taikoo reflects underlying appetite for trophy assets as Covid-19 pandemic boosts long-term appeal

Martin Wong
Martin Wong

Updated: 12:05pm, 6 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An aerial view of Hong Kong’s Central District. Photo: Winson Wong An aerial view of Hong Kong’s Central District. Photo: Winson Wong
An aerial view of Hong Kong’s Central District. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Martin Wong

Martin Wong

Martin Wong is associate director, research & consultancy of Greater China at Knight Frank