‘Financial freedom’ costs US$4 million in Hong Kong, second only to London, data from property portal Juwai shows
- The ability to retire comfortably and maintain an enviable lifestyle requires US$4.57 million in the UK capital and US$3.5 million in Shanghai, with Hong Kong in between, according to data compiled by property portal Juwai
- Singapore, regarded as Hong Kong’s regional rival as a finance hub, is seventh on the list of 11 global gateway cities, with a threshold of US$3.23 million
