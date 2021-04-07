Aerial view from Castle of Saint George or Sao Jorge to the historical centre of Lisbon. Photo: Shutterstock Aerial view from Castle of Saint George or Sao Jorge to the historical centre of Lisbon. Photo: Shutterstock
Business

Some Honkongers are arbitraging between city’s record home prices with cheaper listings overseas as they head for the exit

  • Ireland and Portugal are among the most popular destinations for Hong Kong emigrants, advisers said
  • Although Australia, Canada and the UK have relaxed rules of immigration for certain Hongkongers, they have longer requirements for the duration of stay

Topic |   International Property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 10:52am, 7 Apr, 2021

