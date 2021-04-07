A woman pushes an elderly man on a wheelchair, on a sidewalk in Central district, Hong Kong on 13 September 2017.Photo EPA-EFE
Hong Kong developers kick off multigeneration housing projects for the elderly to live in proximity to their families
- SHKP’s project in Yuen Long have units with elderly friendly designs such as an elderly care centre, and designs featuring wider wheelchair-friendly doorways
- ChinaChem is also getting in on the multigeneration theme, offering nursery services at its Mount Anderson project
Topic | Hong Kong housing
