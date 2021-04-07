A woman pushes an elderly man on a wheelchair, on a sidewalk in Central district, Hong Kong on 13 September 2017.Photo EPA-EFE A woman pushes an elderly man on a wheelchair, on a sidewalk in Central district, Hong Kong on 13 September 2017.Photo EPA-EFE
Hong Kong developers kick off multigeneration housing projects for the elderly to live in proximity to their families

  • SHKP’s project in Yuen Long have units with elderly friendly designs such as an elderly care centre, and designs featuring wider wheelchair-friendly doorways
  • ChinaChem is also getting in on the multigeneration theme, offering nursery services at its Mount Anderson project

Sandy Li
Updated: 11:20am, 7 Apr, 2021

